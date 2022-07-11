Marte owns a .447/.553/.895 slash line with two doubles, five home runs, 12 RBI, eight walks, four stolen bases and 18 runs across the 47 plate appearances he's logged in his last 10 games at High-A Everett.

The sensational stretch represents a drastic turnaround for Marte, who'd generated a much more modest .234/.330/.377 tally over his first 63 games of the season. The 20-year-old could certainly see a bump up to the Double-A level before season's end if he continues to demonstrate mastery over High-A arms.