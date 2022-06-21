Marte owns a .234/.329/.365 slash line with 17 extra-base hits and 23 RBI across 20 games at High-A Everett this season.
The precocious 20-year-old has hit a bit of a speed bump this season after an impressive showing over a modest eight-game stint with High-A Everett at the tail end of the 2021 minor-league campaign. Marte has seen a slight bump in strikeout rate to 25.5 percent from his 22.2 percent figure at Modesto last season, and Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports Marte's average has been under .250 since May 25.