Marte is hitting a fairly modest .252/.358/.417 with four homers, three steals and a 14:37 BB:K across 26 games for High-A Everett.

He's shown some signs of warming up lately, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a homer and a steal across the last four games, but Marte has run hot and cold for the entirety of the season's first month-plus. Before this stretch, he went 3-for-24 in a six-game span -- and before that, he went 8-for-19 over four games. The net is that while Marte's plate discipline has remained strong, his power production and consistency have been issues. After last season's 17 homers and 23 steals in (what was then) Low-A, much more was expected from Marte with the bat. He's had his struggles with the glove, too, with eight errors giving him an unpleasant .922 fielding percentage and making it look increasingly likely that he'll be moved off shortstop at some point. Marte should still be considered a high-end prospect, but it would be good to see more power from him, especially after he closed out 2021 with a lengthy homer drought.