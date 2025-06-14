Tellez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Tellez is batting .258 (8-for-31) over 10 games in June, with three of his hits in that span going over the fence. The first baseman is up to 11 homers, 27 RBI, 18 runs scored and a .214/.257/.453 slash line through 58 contests. His power has often come in bunches this season, but he's just two long balls shy of matching his total from each of the last two years, so he's doing just fine in a strong-side platoon role.