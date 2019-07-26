Healy (back/hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Healy has already been sidelined for more than 60 days, so this move is simply procedural. The 27-year-old recently suffered a setback in his rehab program and remains without a timetable for his return. In a corresponding move, Ryan Court had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

