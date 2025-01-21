The Mariners outrighted Taylor to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization as utility depth. Taylor, 26, spent virtually all of the 2024 season at Triple-A Tacoma, where he collected a .732 OPS with 11 homers and 50 steals.
