Peete is slashing .216/.284/.403 with 18 home runs and 25 steals in 121 games for High-A Everett.

Peete, who is playing his first full season in center field, is flirting with a 20/20 season at High-A in his age-19 season (he turned 20 in August). While he has been well below league average (77 wRC+), he has still shown reason to be patient in deeper dynasty leagues. His .283 BABIP is partially to blame for his mediocre slash line, and he encouragingly logged career-high flyball (39.1 percent) and pull (50.2 percent) rates for the AquaSox. Peete will presumably head back to High-A in 2026 with a chance to spend most of the year at Double-A if he can trim this year's 30.9 percent strikeout rate.