The Mariners recalled Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Saucedo was sent to the minors in early April after allowing four earned runs in just 2.2 innings. Since then, he's given up only one run in 6.1 frames at Tacoma, and he'll now rejoin the Mariners' bullpen to give depth to a pitching staff that is now without Logan Gilbert (elbow).