Murphy went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox.

Murphy's been red hot for the past week, going 10-for-22 (.455) with a pair of homers in his last six games. The 32-year-old backstop now has a 1.294 OPS since June 23 (17 games). Murphy's hot stretch has earned him a larger share of the workload behind the plate, with Cal Raleigh seeing more time at DH. Overall, Murphy's slash line is up to .300/.340/.577 with eight homers, 17 runs scored and 16 RBI across 141 plate appearances this season.