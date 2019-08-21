Murphy went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Rays.

Murphy took Jalen Beeks deep in the sixth inning to record his 16th homer of the season. He has been on a power binge of late, with his marking his sixth longball in his past four games. While his raw power is unquestioned, Murphy's lack of contact has held him back throughout his career. That hasn't changed this campaign, as he currently owns a 35 percent strikeout rate across 194 plate appearances.

