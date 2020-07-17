Murphy (foot) went 1-for-2 with a walk while serving as the designated hitter for Thursday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Murphy was able to make a quick return after fouling a ball off his foot Tuesday, although manager Scott Servais opted to keep him limited to an offensive role Thursday. Murphy is still likely to draw a slight majority of the starts behind the dish this coming season, but Servais previously stated Austin Nola will get a fair share of playing time and the duo could also be complemented with prospects Cal Raleigh and Brian O'Keefe.