Murphy (hip) will return to the lineup Monday against Arizona, batting fourth and serving as the designated hitter.
Murphy was scratched Sunday with what was later revealed to be a hip issue. While it may take a few more days for him to get back behind the plate, his readiness for Opening Day doesn't appear to be threatened.
