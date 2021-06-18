site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Back on bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Rays.
Murphy got a breather Wednesday before returning to the lineup for Thursday's series opener. He'll rest his legs once again Friday, with Luis Torrens set to catch Yusei Kikuchi.
