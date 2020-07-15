Murphy fouled a ball off his foot during Tuesday's intrasquad game and exited for good at the end of the inning, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The backstop had a similar incident occur July 6, and in that instance, he missed one day of summer camp workouts. Tuesday's foul ball caromed off the lower leg/foot area, and although Murphy was able to tough it out until the end of the frame, he was replaced in the following inning. An update on his condition is likely to come at some point Wednesday.