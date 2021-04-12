Murphy, who went 0-for-5 in a win over the Twins on Sunday, is now sporting a .188 average that pales in comparison to platoon mate Luis Torrens' .333 figure.

Murphy and Torrens -- the latter filling the designated hitter spot -- were actually both in the lineup Sunday, marking the second time they've both made appearances in the same game thus far. While Torrens delivered his second multi-hit effort in three games, Murphy generated his third hitless performance in five 2021 contests. It's early and the sample size is small, but the disparity between the two position mates is at least worth keeping an eye on with respect to how playing time between them behind the dish may be affected as the season unfolds.