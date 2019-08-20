Murphy went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two home runs in a 9-3 win over the Rays on Monday.

Murphy blasted a three-run home run in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth frame. It has been an impressive week for Murphy, hitting five home runs in the last three games. The 28-year-old now has 15 home runs and a .296/.328/.609 slash line this season.