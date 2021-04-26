Murphy, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, was 0-for-17 with a walk and two runs over the previous six games.

The veteran backstop's season slash sits at an anemic .128/.171/.231 across 41 plate appearances heading into Monday night's series opener against the Astros. Murphy has just two total extra-base hits when factoring in Sunday's double as well, but his 41.7 percent hard hit rate and atypically low .174 BABIP imply the hits could start falling more often as the season unfolds. The saving grace for Murphy and his fantasy managers at the moment is that platoon mate Luis Torrens isn't offering much more with his bat, posting a .176/.236/.216 line in his own right across 55 PAs.