Murphy went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

The backstop was responsible for nearly all of the Mariners' offensive output in the loss, notching two of the team's three hits and driving in three of its four runs. He knocked a three-run homer off Domingo German in the sixth inning that brought Seattle within a run. The long ball was his first since June 1 and pushed his season totals to seven homers and 19 RBI.