Murphy signed a contract with the Mariners on Friday to avoid arbitration.
The 29-year-old was expected to start behind the plate for Seattle in 2020, but he missed the entirety of the season after fracturing his foot in July. Murphy is expected to work in a timeshare at catcher with Luis Torrens in 2021.
