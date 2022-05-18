Murphy (shoulder) continues to take swings in the batting cage and is expected to catch a bullpen session Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais said he's optimistic that Murphy will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Mariners' upcoming series in Boston that begins Thursday. Once Murphy is activated, he's expected to form a timeshare at catcher with Luis Torrens. The Mariners will likely send Cal Raleigh to Triple-A Tacoma whenever Murphy is deemed ready to go.