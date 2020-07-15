site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-tom-murphy-could-return-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Could return Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy (foot) is not expected to practice Wednesday but could return Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Murphy fouled a ball off his foot during Tuesday's intrasquad game, the second time in eight days that he'd done so. The issue doesn't appear likely to threaten his readiness for Opening Day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 10 min read
• 3 min read
• 10 min read
• 2 min read
• 2 min read
• 44 min read