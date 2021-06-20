site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is out of the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Murphy is 3-for-19 with five walks and eight strikeouts over his past six games and will receive the day off for the series finale. Luis Torrens will work behind the plate in his place.
