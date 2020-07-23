Murphy has a broken bone in his foot and will begin the season on the injured list, Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports Northwest reports.

The 29-year-old was poised to begin the season as the Mariners' starting catcher, but he fouled a ball off his foot on two separate occasions in summer camp and won't be available for Opening Day. GM Jerry Dipoto said he doesn't believe it will be a significant absence, but Murphy doesn't have an official timeline for his return. Aaron Nola is set to take over the starting role in the meantime.