Murphy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored, a double and a walk in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Murphy was excellent Tuesday, with his seventh-inning blast off Andrew Heaney serving as the highlight. While Murphy doesn't play much as the Mariners' backup catcher, he has multiple hits in four of his last five games. The 32-year-old is slashing .244/.262/.415 through 42 plate appearances.