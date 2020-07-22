Murphy's ankle isn't responding to treatment, which could impact his availability for Opening Day, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Murphy was limited during camp after fouling two balls off his foot, and he could miss time to begin the regular season since his ankle isn't responding to treatment as the team had hoped. If the 29-year-old is unable to suit up for Opening Day, Austin Nola will likely serve as the primary catcher, with Joe Hudson or a current free agent as a potential backup.