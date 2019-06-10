Murphy went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in the Mariners' 9-3 win over the Angels.

Though Omar Narvaez has handled the bulk of the starts behind the dish this season, Murphy's recent production may have the Mariners' catching situation trending into more of a timeshare. After Sunday's monstrous performance, Murphy is now sitting on a nine-game hitting streak and has slugged five home runs in his last five starts. Murphy's surge has prompted manager Scott Servais to alternate starts between the two backstops over the past six games, a pattern that could continue until the 28-year-old's bat cools off.