Murphy (forearm) is expected to return to the Mariners' Cactus League lineup Thursday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Murphy was scratched from the lineup Monday and is not in there Wednesday, but his left forearm tightness has proven to be a minor issue. He should be in the clear to open the 2023 regular season as an active backup to primary Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
