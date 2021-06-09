site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Gets breather Wednesday
Murphy isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Murphy had started in each of the last two games and went 2-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts during that time. Jose Godoy will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
