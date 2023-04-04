Murphy is hitting eighth and lined up as the designated hitter for Tuesday's tilt against the Angels.
Murphy has gone hitless in his first six plate appearances of 2023, but he does have a history of success against left-handed pitchers so he'll get the nod at DH against Jose Suarez.
