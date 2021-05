Murphy went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two total RBI in a victory over the Angels on Friday.

Murphy blasted a solo shot in the fourth inning to give Seattle a 4-3 lead, then capped the scoring for the Mariners with an RBI double in the eighth. The backstop is batting only .146 on the season, and Friday's performance snapped a nine-game skid during which he collected only one hit in 26 at-bats.