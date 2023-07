Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Murphy got the Mariners on the board with his sixth-inning blast off Kenta Maeda. While his playing time remains sparse, Murphy has taken advantages of his opportunities by going 5-for-15 (.333) with two homers in July. The backup catcher is batting .275 with six long balls, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and nine doubles over 112 plate appearances this season.