Murphy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

The catcher is up to nine homers and 19 RBI in 35 games this season. Murphy has a .269/.296/.538 line over 119 at-bats. The two-hit effort snapped a 3-for-26 skid over his previous seven games.

