Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Murphy provided the biggest hit of the night for the Mariners with his game-tying homer in the seventh inning helping to set the stage for Mallex Smith's walkoff single in the ninth. Murphy is up to 10 homers, 24 RBI and 15 runs scored in 42 games this season. He has hit safely in his last six games, going 8-for-22 with a homer and three doubles in that span.