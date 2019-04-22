Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Angels.

Murphy's two-run shot came in the ninth inning as a part of the Mariners' furious comeback attempt, his second of the season. He's started only sparingly due to the strong performance of Omar Narvaez, though he's taken advantage when given a chance by going 9-for-21 with five extra-base hits.

