Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Though he's locked in as the Mariners' clear No. 1 catcher after Luis Torrens was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Murphy will still require at least a couple maintenance days per week. After starting each of the past three games behind the dish, Murphy will be rested Sunday in favor of Jose Godoy, who picks up his first big-league start.