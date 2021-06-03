Murphy, who went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI, three walks and five runs across his last nine games.

The surge has boosted Murphy's slash line from .127/.179/.304 to a still-abysmal-but-ascending .175/.232/.388. The veteran catcher has typically been a solid offensive contributor throughout his career, but he's arguably split more playing time behind the dish than originally planned with the since-demoted Luis Torrens and Jose Godoy due to his struggles.