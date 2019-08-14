Murphy went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Tuesday's 11-6 win over the Tigers.

Murphy went deep during the fourth and sixth innings to deliver his second multi-homer performance of the season. The 28-year-old is putting together a quality offensive season -- especially for a reserve catcher -- with a .273/.304/.541 slash line and 12 home runs in 50 games.

