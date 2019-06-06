Murphy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Astros.

Murphy swatted a two-run homer off reliever Brady Rogers in the sixth inning for his fourth long ball of the season. In his limited opportunities at the plate as Seattle's backup catcher, the 28-year-old is hitting a solid .300/.329/.529 with eight RBI and seven runs scored through 23 games.

