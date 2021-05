Murphy went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Murphy opened the scoring with his third inning solo shot off Texas starter Kolby Allard, walked in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh for his second game reaching base three times this year. The backstop appeared primed for a prominent role after posting an .858 OPS in 2019 but has struggled to .157/.219/.371 line thus far.