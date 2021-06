Murphy will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

After going 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 9-3 loss, Murphy will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row, but he had started in just four of the Mariners' nine contests prior to Sunday. Murphy appears to have at least temporarily moved behind Luis Torrens on the depth chart at catcher, though Murphy should still pick up a handful of starts per week.