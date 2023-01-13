Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
