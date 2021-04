Murphy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the Orioles in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He took John Means deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year. Murphy has had a sluggish start to the year and ceded playing time to Luis Torrens in the process, but he appears to be turning things around at the plate, going 4-for-13 over his last four games.