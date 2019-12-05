Mariners' Tom Murphy: Likely to serve as primary catcher
Murphy will likely serve as the Mariners' primary catcher in 2020 after Omar Narvaez was traded to the Brewers on Thursday, ESPN reports.
Murphy saw an increased role for the Mariners in 2019 even while working behind Narvaez, as he managed to appear in 76 games. Over the season, the 28-year-old hit .273/.324/.535 with 18 home runs and 40 RBI. Austin Nola will likely serve as the backup, but Murphy could gain fantasy relevance in deeper leagues in 2020 if he continues to produce.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Offseason Tracker: Hamels, Bundy on move
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...