Murphy will likely serve as the Mariners' primary catcher in 2020 after Omar Narvaez was traded to the Brewers on Thursday, ESPN reports.

Murphy saw an increased role for the Mariners in 2019 even while working behind Narvaez, as he managed to appear in 76 games. Over the season, the 28-year-old hit .273/.324/.535 with 18 home runs and 40 RBI. Austin Nola will likely serve as the backup, but Murphy could gain fantasy relevance in deeper leagues in 2020 if he continues to produce.