Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

On the bench for the third time in four games, Murphy doesn't seem to have as much of a stranglehold on the No. 1 catching job as expected following Luis Torrens' demotion to Triple-A Tacoma last week. Jose Godoy will instead get another start behind the plate over the struggling Murphy, who is sitting on a .185 on-base average over 92 plate appearances on the season.