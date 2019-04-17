Mariners' Tom Murphy: Makes good use of start
Murphy went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and two doubles in a loss to the Indians on Tuesday.
Murphy drew a somewhat rare start and made very good use of it, posting his second multi-hit effort of the season. The 28-year-old has mostly capitalized on his opportunities thus far in 2019, hitting safely in four of the five occasions in which he's been in the starting nine. Omar Narvaez is still slated to continue logging the majority of starts behind the dish and is also performing well at the plate, but Murphy could progressively carve out more frequent playing time if his bat remains as hot as it's been during the early going.
