Murphy (foot) continues to make incremental progress while rehabbing at the team's alternate training site in Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais acknowledges the progress for Murphy is "maybe not as fast as he'd [Murphy] like" but confirms the veteran backstop is feeling better. Murphy remains without a timetable for return, however, and he'll likely need to corroborate he's capable of catching multiple innings in intrasquad games at the alternate training site before being activated.