Mariners' Tom Murphy: Moving to Mariners
Murphy was traded to the Mariners from the Giants on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Giants at the start of the week but didn't make the Opening Day roster and was designated for assignment shortly thereafter. The only other catchers on Seattle's 40-man roster are Omar Narvaez and David Freitas, so there could be a solid opportunity for Murphy to carve out a major-league role.
