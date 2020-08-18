Murphy (foot) is still having trouble catching and running, and manager Scott Servais confirmed there have not been any discussions about activating him to exclusively serve as a designated hitter, the Associated Press reports.

Murphy was described as making some modest progress by Servais on Sunday, but the skipper's latest comments underscore how far Murphy still appears to be from having a realistic shot at game action. Fortunately for the Mariners, Austin Nola has proven adept at handling primary backstop duties, and his .283/.348/.500 line that includes eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, two home runs) and nine RBI is arguably at least on par, if not superior, to what Murphy would be providing with his bat.