Mariners' Tom Murphy: Not starting Thursday
Apr 28, 2022
Murphy isn't starting Thursday against the Rays.
Murphy should see an uptick in playing time behind the dish after Cal Raleigh was sent down Thursday, but he'll get a day off in the series finale against Tampa Bay. Luis Torrens will start at catcher and bat ninth.
