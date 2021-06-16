site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Murphy is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Murphy started the past two games behind the plate and will receive the day off Wednesday. Jose Godoy will catch for Justus Sheffield and bat ninth.
